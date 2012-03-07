The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index gains 0.4 percent, and the FTSE 250 index jumps 1.3 percent.

Property group Terrace Hill adds 9.8 percent after selling a portfolio of residential properties to Swedish firm Akelius for 75.35 million pounds, saying it has also received a good level of interest in its remaining residential assets and expects to make further sales during the course of the year.

Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) sheds 7.4 percent as the wound care products maker's full-year results prompt Investec Securities to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy", saying the shares "are looking up with events".

"AMS has produced in line prelims, growing revenue by 9 percent, despite challenging market conditions  We are leaving our operational forecasts unchanged, but revised tax guidance does lead to a circa 3 percent FY2012E EPS downgrade," Investec says in a note.

