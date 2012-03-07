European shares keep their slightly positive pace after Wall Street opens higher, helped by a better-than-expected U.S. ADP private-sector job report, and growing confidence Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors may succeed.

The ADP report, which is seen as a harbinger for Friday's all-important U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls data, said the U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 1,056.43 points.

In early trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gain between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent.

