Major European companies reporting on Thursday :
DEUTSCHE POST
DELHAIZE
FRAPORT FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES
HENKEL
SCOR
AVIVA
BALFOUR BEATTY
MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
AIR FRANCE KLM
CARREFOUR
JCDECAUX
SCHRODERS
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
LAGARDERE
ILIAD
GEMALTO
AB INBEV
EADS
ARKEMA
Major U.S. companies reporting :
Brown-Forman Corp.
H and R Block Inc
Pall Corp.
Altera Corp.
Major macroeconomic data (times in GMT) :
0745 French trade balance, Jan
1100 German industrial output, Jan
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision
1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims
