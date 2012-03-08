Futures pointed to a higher open for European shares on Thursday, bolstered by expectations that Greece will secure a key bond swap as it strives to avoid a chaotic debt default.

At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent.

Major European companies reporting:

DEUTSCHE POST

DELHAIZE

FRAPORT FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES

HENKEL

SCOR

AVIVA

BALFOUR BEATTY

MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

AIR FRANCE KLM

CARREFOUR

JCDECAUX

SCHRODERS

EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL

LAGARDERE

ILIAD

GEMALTO

AB INBEV

EADS

ARKEMA

Major U.S. companies reporting:

Brown-Forman Corp.

H and R Block Inc

Pall Corp.

Altera Corp.

Major macroeconomic data:

0745 French trade balance, Jan

1100 German industrial output, Jan

1200 Bank of England interest rate decision

1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision

1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net