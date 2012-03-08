Shares in British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner rise 10 percent, the second-top gainer on Britain's mid-cap FTSE 250 index, after it says it expects first-half profit to be significantly ahead of last year.

"Having spoken to management, and based on our analysis, we can see incremental revenue and margin accretion for this year and next," analysts at Investec Securities say.

"As such, we think the stock has further to run over the next 12 months," they add, raising their recommendation on the company's stock to 'buy' from 'hold'.

