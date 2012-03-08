Shares in Gemalto rise 6.5 percent, the second-biggest gainer on France's SBF120 index, after the smart-card maker posts better-than-expected full-year earnings and confirms its target for 300 million euros in profit from operations in 2013.

"2011 earnings exceeded expectations thanks to the sharp reversal of trend at the telephony segment in H2," a Paris-based trader says.

Gilbert Dupont analysts say profit from operations, which came out at 239 million euros, exceed expectations.

The stock is up 23 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at 3.8 billion euros.

