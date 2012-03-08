Each 10 percent rise in oil prices takes 2 percent off European earnings per share, Credit Suisse estimates, adding that the retail sector is one of the most vulnerable to elevated energy prices.

"We take more money out of U.S. and European retailing, which tends to underperform as oil prices rise and looks expensive... The rise in the oil price and the peaking macro momentum, among other factors, suggest to us the cyclical rally is largely over," the bank writes.

The macroeconomic impact of higher oil costs could worsen if the oil price pushes U.S. CPI or European year-end inflation above 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively, or if U.S. growth estimates are revised down, the banks says.

However the negative impact of a high oil price on growth has so far been limited, because unlike previous periods of elevated energy prices, oil is only 10 percent above its six-month moving average, other energy prices are muted and food price inflation is expected to fall, according to the bank.

