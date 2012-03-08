Shares in Henkel drop 3.8 percent to an almost one-month low after it reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
The German consumer goods group is among the biggest losers in Europe, after gaining as much as 37 percent since touching an 11-month low in September.
"After the recent share price increase, todays weak figures might trigger significant profit taking. We guess that many investors were long on the Q4 results," analyst Thomas Maul at DZ Bank says.
