Shares in Henkel drop 3.8 percent to an almost one-month low after it reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The German consumer goods group is among the biggest losers in Europe, after gaining as much as 37 percent since touching an 11-month low in September.

"After the recent share price increase, todays weak figures might trigger significant profit taking. We guess that many investors were long on the Q4 results," analyst Thomas Maul at DZ Bank says.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net