The European Central Bank's second round of easy money (LTRO2) is unlikely to fuel a rally in stock markets similar to that from the first auction and may exacerbate a credit crunch, as many banks will use the new money to help fund asset sales, analysts at Westhouse Securities say in a note.

"LTRO(1), but less so LTRO(2), whilst providing vital liquidity, additionally has the beneficial side effect of partially recapitalising banks via carry trade spreads. However, under-capitalised banks with large wholesale funding gaps must use any new capital to fund the shedding of assets," they say.

The maximum size of funds that could target peripheral sovereign bonds (ie, LTRO less the increase in bank reserves) from LTRO2 is around 190 billion euros compared to 300 billion from the first LTRO, Westhouse says, "but much more importantly, the most likely counterparties in any bank purchases of sovereign peripheral bonds are increasingly reverting to norm ie, other banks."

"If the banks' counterparties aren't non-banks, then the sale proceeds don't go to boost bank deposits, so broad money supply doesn't go up and the newly cash-rich non-bank institutions don't replace their bond holdings with other risk assets like equities. In short, the QE-type effect of LTRO depends crucially on the banks' counterparty," they add.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net