Shares in Enel drop 5.7 percent after Italy's biggest utility lowers its payout policy and guidance in a new business plan to 2016.

"It is a very significant cut in dividend and guidance. The EBITDA forecast is 10-15 percent below market consensus," an analyst says.

In a push to reduce its large debt and hang on to its credit ratings, Enel is cutting its payout policy to at least 40 percent of ordinary net profit from 2012, from 60 percent at present.

Enel also points to lower core earnings this year of 16.5 billion euros, compared with 17.7 billion euros in 2011, as its key Italian and Spanish markets suffer due to weak power demand. That is below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 17.5 billion euros for 2012 core earnings.

