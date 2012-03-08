Shares in French real-estate company Klepierre are up more than 6 percent after parent BNP Paribas sells a 28.7 percent stake to Simon Property Group for 1.5 billion euros.

The price of 28 euros per Klepierre share is above expectations, says Natixis analyst Serge Demirdjian, adding that the stock is also supported by speculation BNP will eventually sell its remaining 22.2 percent Klepierre stake.

"Speculative interest is there for the medium-term," Demirdjian says.

Klepierre is up 6.2 percent year-to-date, slightly better than a 5.2 percent rise for the STOXX Europe 600 real estate index.

