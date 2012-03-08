Shares in UK food retailer Wm Morrisons rise 2.3 percent in heavy trade to be among the top FTSE 100 gainers after posting forecast-beating full-year earnings that prompt positive comment from Espirito Santo, among others.

Traded volumes after the first hour of trade are around 40 percent of the 90-day daily average, against 10 percent for the FTSE 100.

The firm posted an 8 percent rise in profit, a 7 percent rise in revenues and upped its dividend by 11 percent, although it warned the outlook was subdued and 2012 would be challenging.

Espirito Santo analysts, among a number of banks and brokers commenting on the stock, says Morrisons remains inexpensive and the firm is in a good position to deliver profitable growth.

It looks for a 10-20 basis point margin expansion, around a 6 percent uptick in profit before tax growth and around 13 percent earnings per share growth in 2012, although remains cautious on the impact to margins of a large investment programme by rival Tesco.

Morrisons currently trades on a market implied 5-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 0.4 percent, compared with minus 9.4 percent for peer Tesco and minus 1.9 percent for J Sainsbury, StarMine data to the Wednesday close shows.

Morrisons also currently trades on a higher price-earnings ratio than its peers, at 10.6 times earnings against 8.8 times for Tesco and 9.1 times for Sainsbury, StarMine data shows.

Both Tesco and Sainsbury also rise in early trade, by around 1 percent.

