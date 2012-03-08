Shares in EADS rise almost 10 percent after the European aerospace and defence group predicts a "significant" improvement in 2012 operating profit and posts better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of brisk demand for Airbus jets and progress bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.

"The 2011 results are clearly above our expectations," CM-CIC Securities analyst Harald Liberge-Dondoux writes. "EADS confirms the continued growth in profitability in 2012."

EADS shares are the strongest performers on a 1.7 percent firmer French blue-chip CAC-40 index and are the fourth most traded stock across the FTSEurofirst 300, in volume twice its 90-day daily average after 1-1/2 hours of trade.

