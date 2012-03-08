Global corporate earnings could rise moderately over the next few years following an increase in equity dividend payout ratios, according to a report by Allianz Global Investors which finds dividend ratios to be a leading indicator of future earnings and equity performance.

However, on a regional level, the outlook for earnings and equity prices differs significantly, with Europe outperforming other regions, it says.

"While the mid-term outlook for earnings and equity performance is at most modest in Japan and the United States, we come to a much more positive picture in Europe. The rise in the payout ratio in the past five years leads us to conclude that European equity price performance is likely to be above the global equity market average," AllianzGI's chief economist says.

