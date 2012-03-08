The FTSE Small Cap is up 0.8 percent in early deals, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Flybe Group gains 3.7 percent as the airline says it has signed a two-year contract to provide two Bombardier Q400 aircraft with pilots, crew and support to Brussels Airlines with effect from March 25.

Nichols adds 1.4 percent as the soft drinks maker reports full-year results ahead of expectations, and says it expects market growth in 2012, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its target price to 710 pence from 640 pence.

"We believe the shares deserve to trade on a modest premium to AG Barr given Nichols' better earnings growth profile, growing international exposure and high levels of returns," Panmure says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

