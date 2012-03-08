Shares in Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, rise more than 6 percent to their highest level since end-July and leading Milan's blue chip gainers, as several brokers raise their target prices, with one upgrading its rating, following strong results.

Cheuvreux upgrades its rating for Prysmian to 'selected list' citing a solid 2012 outlook.

Among other brokers, Barclays Capital raises its target for Prysmian to 16 euros from 13.50 euros, Kepler to 15.7 euros from 14.5 euros, and Natixis to 15 euros to 13 euros.

