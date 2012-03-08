Shares in Schroders drop 1.5 percent, one of just five FTSE 100 fallers, with the index up 1.0 percent, as the investment manager's full-year results prompt Peel Hunt to cut its rating to "hold" from buy", saying the stock is looking pretty fully valued.

"As I've suggested with some other Asset Managers including Aberdeen and Ashmore now may be an opportune time for active investors to lock in some profits," Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson says in a note.

Williamson points out that Schroder's full-year pretax profit (PBT) remained essentially flat at 407.3 million pounds, 4 percent below Peel hunt's estimate of 423 million pounds but in line with consensus, while the dividend was increased by a disappointing 5.4 percent to 39.0 pence.

"Our forecasts had become a little stale and we are likely to bring FY-12 back by about 10 percent to PBT/EPS 400 million pounds/107 pence against consensus expectations that currently stand at PBT 387 million pounds," the analyst adds.

Williamson notes that Schroder's valuation stands at 12.5 times EV/NOPAT against 10.1 times EV/NOPAT for the other generalist asset managers, excluding F&C Asset Management.

