Shares in global retailer Carrefour fall 1.5 percent to a three-week low after cutting its dividend and capital spending and putting a key plan to revive its hypermarkets on hold in anticipation of another tough year.

"The commentary noted widespread weakness, (in) hypermarkets in France, underperformance in Italy, macro impact in Greece and profit erosion 'contained' in Spain, but still eroding," Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts write in a note.

"Fundamental issues around price perception and strategic execution remain and we are not seeing improvements. With the shares trading on 15.7 times our expected 2012 EPS, we think downgrades and a de-rating will push Carrefour shares lower," write the analysts, who have a "sell" rating on the stock.

Carrefour's stock has lost 39 percent over the past 12 months, while the STOXX retail index is down 5.7 percent over the same period.

