Shares in chip designer ARM Holdings gain 2.4 percent, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, having already traded nearly 90 percent of their 90-day daily average, helped by a bullish Morgan Stanley note on the group's competitive position, traders say.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has upgraded its stance on ARM to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and added the stock to its "best idea" list saying the shares are overdiscounting concerns about competition from U.S. peer Intel in the mobile segment, and uncertainty surrounding the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system.

ARM shares are down 6 percent since the start of November, underperforming a 12 percent rise for Intel.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net