Shares in Renault add 4.8 percent, reversing all of the losses suffered this week and making them the top gainers in Europe's STOXX auto index , as traders cite an upbeat note from UBS.

UBS upgrades its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "neutral", saying the car maker is "entering a virtuous cycle".

"Full-year 2011 results gave a clear message that operations were back under management's control after a harrowing 18-24 months of multiple crises. Renault appears to be in better shape than most peers, with European auto operations ex Finco (financing unit) trading above break-even vs peers losing 500-800 million euros," UBS analysts write.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net