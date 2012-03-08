Dividends and exposure to emerging markets will become increasingly key to outperformance among Europe's small caps, while the time for an indiscriminate high-beta rally is coming to an end, strategists at Citi say.

"With European markets up 20 percent since October, our European strategy team now believes that we have seen two-thirds of the risk/beta trade and the time has come for investors to lower pure/naked beta exposure," they say.

Citi favours companies with positive fundamentals, as well as a 2011 dividend yield above the 10-year bond yield in their country of domicile but below the companies free cash flow yield. This includes Mobistar.

On the emerging markets theme, it adds Edenred to its best buy list - "clear emerging markets play with circa 45 percent of its business coming from the pre-paid vouchers business it has in Latin America, mostly Brazil".

