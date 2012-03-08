Now is a good time to buy protection in Europe, BNP Paribas derivatives analysts say in a note, citing their Love-Panic sentiment indicator, which suggests downside of 11 percent to regional indicies over the next six months.

"The Love-Panic forecasts a decline of 11 percent in Europe therefore we suggest a structure tuned to this level to the forecast horizon of six months. We suggest buying 2540/ 2200/ 1950 Sep12 put ladders for 1.9 percent premium," they write.

A decoupling of equities' price performance from fundamentals such as corporate earnings over the last year has made it harder to call the market and the outlook is more of the same as European sovereigns and consumers continue to deleverage, they add.

"The consequence of this is that valuations are likely to remain volatile. This means that although forecasting earnings is indeed helpful, it is less helpful than it would have been last cycle and leaves significant room for alpha generation using other methods," the bank says.

"If fundamentals aren't driving price returns, then that leaves sentiment as the residual," it adds, citing its Love-Panic indicator as a good way to track sentiment shifts.

The indicator aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish indicators to help investors time equity exposure and help with tactical asset allocation. A reading plus 20 and above or minus 20 and below show a high degree of conviction.

