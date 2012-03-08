Shares in Bowleven jump 15.3 percent as rumours return of a possible bid for the West Africa-focused small cap oil explorer, with blue chip peer Tullow Oil and a price of 180 pence per share mentioned by traders.

Westhouse Securities analyst Andrew Matharu sees Bowleven as a takeover target: "It's in play now. It's been in play for a while."

Bowleven shares bounded higher in February on talk that it was a bid target, with Tullow one of the firms mentioned then as a potential predator.

Dragon Oil, which is more than 50 percent owned by Dubai's national oil company Emirates National Oil Company, said on Feb 17 that it was considering making an approach for Bowleven.

However, on Feb 28, Turkmenistan-focused Dragon said it was no longer exploring such an offer, causing Bowleven's shares to drop back sharply.

A spokesperson for Bowleven had no comment to make on the takeover talk.

Tullow Oil was not immediately available to comment.

Tullow shares are up 2.3 percent.

