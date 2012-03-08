Shares in Anglo-French property developer Hammerson top the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 4.3 percent, with traders citing the impact of a read-across from the sale of a stake in French shopping mall peer Klepierre by BNP Paribas.

France's biggest-listed bank said on Thursday it would reap a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) capital gain from selling more than half its 51 percent stake in Klepierre to U.S. firm Simon Property Group.

"Given Hammerson's French exposure, this Klepierre deal is sure to provide a boost to valuations and sentiment for the UK-listed firm," one London-based trader says.

Hammerson recently accompanied its full-year results with plans to sell its entire office portfolio in order to focus on its retail property business in Britain and France, as the outlook for London office lettings worsens.

Klepierre shares are up 6.3 percent in Paris, while BNP is 3.9 percent higher.

