The FTSE Small Cap adds 0.8 percent by midday, underperforming bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, both up 1.3 percent.

Bowleven jumps 11.8 percent as rumours return of a possible bid for the West Africa-focused small cap oil explorer, with blue chip peer Tullow Oil and a price of 180 pence per share mentioned by traders.

Westhouse Securities analyst Andrew Matharu sees Bowleven as a takeover target: "It's in play now. It's been in play for a while."

Cineworld adds 5.4 percent as the cinema chain posts a higher full-year profit helped by a slew of popular releases during the Christmas season, and says it expects a strong blockbuster line-up for 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net