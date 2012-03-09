European stock index futures point to a higher open, with stocks set to climb for a third straight day after 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a chaotic default.

Investors are also betting that U.S. jobs data for February will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0720 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up around 0.4 percent.

