European stock index futures point to a higher open, with stocks set to climb for a third straight day after 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, avoiding a chaotic default.
Investors are also betting that U.S. jobs data for February will show a third consecutive month of solid job gains, although a strong figure could further dampen expectations of additional monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
At 0720 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are up around 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
AGGREKO PLC PRELIM
LINDE AG FINAL
OLD MUTUAL PLC PRELIM
PARMALAT SPA FINAL
FUGRO NV PRELIM
ATLANTIA SPA FINAL
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SCPA Q4
JD WETHERSPOON PLC INTERIM
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG TRAFFIC
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Carnival Corp. & plc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DARA (GMT):
0700 DE CPI
0745 FR Budget
0900 IT Industrial Output
0930 GB Industrial Production
1330 US Nonfarm payrolls data
1500 US Wholesale Inv
1530 US ECRI Weekly
