The European market may face a period of consolidation after its rally since late last year, analysts at UBS say in a note in which they downgrade the metals and mining sector to "neutral" and upgrade pharma to "overweight".

The consolidation risk comes after a near one-third re-rating of the price-earnings multiple since October; some signs that the improvement in Purchasing Managers Index data is levelling off; and as tactical indicators such as bullish sentiment and the put-to-call ratio move close to extremes, they add.

As a result, the bank cuts its rating on metals and mining saying the macro backdrop appears less supportive and there are signs of slowing steel demand in China.

"Also, the sector has been the second-biggest re-rater of the 30 European sectors - the P/E multiple is up 64% since October."

It also upgrades its view on pharma, saying the sector has de-rated relative to the market.

"The 4.2% dividend yield (2012E) may not be as high as for telecoms and utilities, but is better covered and on one of the least-geared balance sheets (net debt/equity of 24%). Both long-only and hedge fund investors are underweight the sector," UBS says.

Among specific stock calls, the bank adds Novartis to its European Key Calls list as it has underperformed the STOXX Europe 600 by more than 15 percent year-to-date and now trades at a 15 percent to 20 percent discount to peers, having traditionally traded in-line, they add.

