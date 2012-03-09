High-yielding stocks have fallen year-to-date after outperforming the broader market in 2011, but in spite of that remain good bets, analysts at UBS say in a note, citing AstraZeneca, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its top picks.

"European market is up 20 percent while the dividend yield has fallen to 4.2 percent from 5.0 percent in October. Last year, high-yielding stocks outperformed the market by 8 percent, but year-to-date, they are down circa 2.8 percent. Is the story over? We do not think so," they say.

Support to the thematic play comes as "(1) investors are 'starved' of income with government bonds in a super-bubble; (2) equities pay the best yield versus history; (3) dividend downgrades are only one-third of earnings downgrades; (4) more than 50 percent of the long-run return comes from dividends; and (5) dividends can offer safety, but avoid the highest yields," they add.

The bank looks for stocks that have not cut their dividend for more than 10 years; have a 2012 and 2013 estimated dividend yield of more than 3.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively; have a pay-out ratio of less than 60 percent; where sponsored pension plans have an equity portion that is less than 10 percent of market cap; and which have a market cap of at least 3 billion euros.

As well as AstraZeneca, Roche and Glaxo, the bank picks Sanofi and Novartis among the pharmas, and five media firms: Lagardere, Wolters Kluwer, Reed Elsevier, Pearson and WPP .

