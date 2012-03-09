Shares in French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere slide more than 8 percent after the company disappoints some investors with expectations of stable core operating profit in 2012 after an 11 percent drop last year.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs say in a research note that including the sales of Lagardere's international magazines and Russian Radio units, the company's outlook implies EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) of 365 million euros, which it says is 6 to 9 percent below average market estimates.

Deutsche Bank, which cuts its recommendation on the stock to "hold," cites declining confidence that planned sales of non-core assets such as its stakes in Airbus parent EADS and pay-TV broadcaster Canal+ will boost shareholder returns.

Among other brokers, Kepler also cuts its rating to "hold", and Nomura and Barclays both lower their target prices.

