Shares in Linde, the world's No.2 industrial gases producer, rise 3.5 percent to the top of Frankfurt's large-cap index after the company posts fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations and ups its dividend for 2011 by 13.6 percent.

"Operating profit and net income and dividend proposal (were) much better than expected," DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler writes.

The German company said on Friday it would propose to pay a dividend of 2.50 euros ($3.32) per share, an increase of 13.6 percent from 2.20 euros in the previous year. Its fourth-quarter operating profit reached 847 million euros, higher than the 823 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7534 euros)

