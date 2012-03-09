Shares in Fresnillo are the top fallers on the FTSE 100 index , falling 3.5 percent having already traded nearly half of their 90-day volume average, as a Deutsche Bank downgrade prompts some profit-taking in the miner after a strong run.

Deutsche cuts its recommendation on the world's largest primary silver producer to "hold" from "buy" and reduces its price target to 2,150 pence from 1,875 pence after "mildly disappointing" 2011 results earlier this week.

"The key reasons for the downgrade are higher treatment and refining charges (TC/RC's), modestly higher cash costs and a rebasing of depreciation charges," the bank says in a note.

While cautioning Fresnillo "did very well...in the face of significant inflationary pressures and declining grades," the bank said "the quality is now reflected" in the share price a nearly 20 percent rise since the start of the year.

Fresnillo's stock trades at 1,765 pence at 0935 GMT after breaking below its 50-day moving average at 1,769 pence in early trading.

