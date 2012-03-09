Shares in Aggreko rise 2.6 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, after the world's biggest temporary power provider reports a higher full-year profit and says it was on track for further growth in 2012.

Peel Hunt raises its target prices for the company to 2,200 pence from 2,000 pence, while Investec increases its price target to 2,550 pence from 2,250 pence.

"Aggreko has delivered a consistent message for many years, and FY11 was no exception. Looking at the industry dynamics, we believe that this positive investment story could run for some time to come," Investec says in a note.

Aggreko's trading volumes are 53 percent of its 90-day daily average, against a volume of 17 percent for the FTSE 100 index.

"Growth rates have accelerated, with good contract wins across Asia, Africa and Latin America for IPP and a good start to the year. We expect this progress to continue," Panmure Gordon says.

