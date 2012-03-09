Shares in Old Mutual rise 0.6 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, after the Anglo-South African insurer reports a 17 percent increase in 2011 earnings.

The company's operating profit was boosted by cost cuts and strong growth at majority-owned South African lender Nedbank.

"This is an upbeat statement," Oriel Securities says in a note, reiterating its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

"The company have successfully de-geared and refocused the group following the sale of Nordic, focusing the business and putting in a better position to in the future," Oriel adds.

Old Mutual's stock has traded 37 percent of its 90-day volume average by 0947 GMT, versus 19 percent for the FTSE index.

To see more on Old Mutual results, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net