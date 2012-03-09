The FTSE Small Cap index is off 0.1 percent in early deals, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise by the FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index is flat.

Punch Taverns sheds 2.2 percent as the pubs operator's second-quarter trading update shows core estate like-for-like net income fell 2.9 percent, with the firm cautious on the near-term consumer environment, although it says it is on track to meet its full year profit expectations.

SThree adds 3.1 percent as the staffing group posts a higher first-quarter profit on the strength of its international business, and says that its deal pipeline was up 11 percent.

Investec Securities raise its target price for SThree to 360 pence from 285 pence and retains its "buy" rating on the stock, although it believes it is too early to change its earnings forecasts.

