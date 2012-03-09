Shares in Schroders rise 1.5 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, supported by price target increases after the investment manager reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations and positive client flows so far this year on Thursday.

Barclays Capital and Citigroup both raise their target prices on the stock to 1,420 pence from 1,300 pence and to 1,550 pence from 1,390 pence, respectively, mirroring a similar move by Investec Securities on Thursday.

"Schroders reported FY11 EPS 4 percent ahead of expectations," BarCap says in a note. "Q4 outflows disappointed but the outlook statement highlighted positive inflows ytd (year to date) in 2012"

However, both BarCap and Citi maintain a negative stance on the shares - with "underweight" and "sell" recommendations respectively - saying confidence among retail clients, to which Schroders is highly exposed, remain low.

Schroders stock has already traded nearly half its 90-day volume average.

