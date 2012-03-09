Europe's equity markets are likely to start tracking economic performance more closely in coming months, paving the way for the outperformance of Germany, France and Britain over Spain and Italy, S&P Capital IQ forecasts.

One way to play this is via futures contracts, buying the December 2012 French CAC and the British FTSE, the July 2012 Norwegian OBX and the September 2012 German DAX. S&P Capital IQ recommends balancing this with short positions in the December 2012 futures for the Italian FTSE MIB and the Spanish IBEX.

On a single stock level, the economic divergence within Europe could be played with companies boasting "sustainable growth and domiciled in Northern and core Europe", such as BMW, BNP Paribas, Coloplast, Danone, Petrofac, Prudential, Rio Tinto, SAP, Telenor and Volkswagen.

