Stocks in Portuguese pay TV and internet provider Zon Multimedia jump 5.5 percent after a report in Jornal de Negocios newspaper that state-run bank CGD plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Zon in the coming weeks, which is seen as a catalyst for a possible merger in the sector.

"The Zon rise is on the news of CGD selling, with the market speculating who could be the buyer as that may lead to an ownership change within the company," says Alfredo Sousa, a trader at Banco Best.

Luis Goncalves, a trader at GoBulling brokerage in Porto adds: "CGD's exit opens the way for what the market has been expecting -- a possible consolidation in the telecoms sector."

The rise in Zon shares outperforms a 0.6 percent rise in the broader market in Lisbon.

