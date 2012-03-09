The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent around midday, with the blue chips down 0.1 percent, while the mid caps gain 0.6 percent.

New World Oil and Gas sheds 7 percent as the firm, which is focused on making investments in the oil and gas sector raises 8.5 million pounds via a placing of 106.250 million new ordinary shares at a price of 8 pence each, principally with UK and U.S. institutional and other investors.

In addition, New World confirms that discussions are ongoing with potential farm-in partners looking to participate in farm-out deals for New World's prospective assets.

Sound Oil gains 4.5 percent as the oil & gas explorer says current testing of the Casa Tiberi-1 well in Italy has been successfully concluded, with well flowing as planned at a stabilised rate of 8,000 standard cubic metres per day.

