Shares in Italian banks are among the biggest losers on the European banking sector, as investors bag profits after two sessions of strong gains and weak industrial production data in Italy turns the market's attention to the country's sluggish performance.

"The market had been trading on fear for the last few months, on Greek headlines. After the positive results from the bond swap, it's now time to take profit on BTPs and banks, and focus on the real economy, which is in a dreadful state in Italy," a Milan-based trader says.

The Italian banking sector falls 1.6 percent by 1358 GMT, underperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index. In the meantime, Italian government bond yields reverse an earlier fall from the relief rally that followed the Greek debt deal announcement.

Mediobanca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fall 2.6 percent and 3 percent, respectively, while Intesa Sanpaolo is down 2 percent and Unicredit dips 0.9 percent.

