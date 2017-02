Shares in Spanish electricty grid operator REE fall 9.2 percent in heavy trading after a report from national energy regulator CNE proposes a significant cut in electricity distribution and transportation costs.

"The report looks more negative than expected for REE," an analyst in Madrid says.

REE tops the FTSE Eurofirst 300 losers board, with volumes at four-times the 90-day daily average.

