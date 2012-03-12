Nomura remains bullish on equities and sticks with a "risk on sector skew", as the rally and style/sector rotation since end-2011 still leave prices lagging fundamentals, analysts at the bank write in a note.

The major improvement in key European sovereign and corporate debt markets has not been fully reflected in equities, with euro zone dividend yields 80 basis points above the yield on the region's corporate debt, the most attractive position for stocks since March 2009, they say.

In addition, declines in both implied and realised volatility are still not fully reflected in lower equity risk premiums and the shift from low risk to high risk stocks does not reflect the drop in volatility

"So, if volatility remains at current levels, we are probably only half way through the risk on style/sector rotation," they write.

Fund flows are also showing "few signs of exuberance", they add.

