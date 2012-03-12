Shares in Italian medical diagnostics company DiaSorin fall more than 2 percent, the second-biggest loser on Milan's blue-chip index and extending Friday's drop, following the company's bearish guidance on vitamin-D testing sales in the United States, where margins are hit by competition from new market entrant Siemens.

"Aggressive competition from Siemens prompted the company to grant further price cuts to US customers for vitamin-D," Mediobanca says in a note. "The speed at which (it) is happening surprised the market."

DiaSorin has almost lost all this year's gains and is up 1.5 percent year-to-date, underperforming Italy's FTSE MIB index.

