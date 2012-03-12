Shares in Man Group dip 2.3 percent, the top faller on a slightly weaker FTSE 100, as HSBC cuts its rating on the hedge fund firm to "neutral" from "overweight" and lowers its earnings estimates.

HSBC says in a note that recent full-year results confirm its thesis that strong cash generation supports dividends. However, a decline of guaranteed product is its main concern, although the Japanese onshore market offers a distant ray of hope.

HSBC reduces its 2012 earnings per share estimates by 10.2 percent on higher distribution costs and taxes, knocking its target price down to 140 pence from 150 pence as a result.

Man Group's shares have risen 11.2 percent in 2012 having lost more than half their value in 2011 and outpacing a 5.7 percent gain on the FTSE 100 , as the threat of the firm hemorrhaging outflows decreased as markets become sanguine over the threat to the financial system posed Europe's debt crisis.

The firm trades on a 12-month forward price to book ratio of 1.0, among the lowest of its asset management peers, and trades on a forward price to earnings of 11.8 times, compared with Ashmore and Schroders each on around 14.5 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

