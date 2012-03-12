The UK's small cap index sheds 0.1 percent in early deals, echoing losses on the broader market, with the blue chips and the mid caps each 0.1 percent lower.

British video games retailer Game slumps 72 percent after it warns shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless as it struggles to source new products from suppliers.

Russian warehouse developer Raven Russia rises 4.2 percent after it more than doubles its full year net profit in 2011 as demand from tenants outstripped supply, allowing it to pay a full year dividend and eye further portfolio growth.

