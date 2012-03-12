Now is a good time to buy attractively valued iron ore miners since negative sentiment towards iron ore is not fully consistent with the fundamental story, analysts at Jefferies say in a note.

The risk to the iron ore price is now on the upside despite a lacklustre outlook for Chinese steel markets this year, they say, adding that Chinese iron ore imports have increased despite a fall in Chinese steel production since July 2011.

The level of cost curve support in iron ore is also not fully appreciated in the equity markets, they say.

"Our analysis indicates that the market is overly pessimistic about the iron ore price outlook, and we believe this presents an opportunity to buy shares of Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton, African Minerals and Ferrexpo at attractive valuations," they write.

