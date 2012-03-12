Shares in GKN lose 0.8 percent on speculation the car and plane parts manufacturer might need to raise additional funds in order to finance a possible acquisition of Volvo's aircraft business, a deal mentioned in various press reports.

"I think the speculation is that the company can't fund an acquisition without a rights issue and also that at least on first impressions, the numbers being bandied about appear to be quite expensive, so its a mixture of those two things," says Collins Stewart analyst Mark Wilson.

A report in Britain's Sunday Times said GKN was in "advanced talks" to buy the Swedish business from Volvo for 800 million pounds.

"We never comment on market speculation," a spokesman for GKN tells Reuters.

The analyst says that the rumoured deal would make strategic sense for GKN.

"I think on the price, you have to bear in mind that the business is a Swedish exporter so its earnings have been hit pretty hard by the current foreign exchange rates so the underlying profitability is probably somewhat better than last reported," he adds.

The stock is the FTSE's third most traded in early deals, at 32 percent of the 90-day daily average.

