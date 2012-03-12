German blue-chip index Dax could be set for further gains after outperforming European peers in the recent rally if yields on Germany's government debt fall further, pushing investors to seek higher returns among equities, Citigroup says.

The bank says "cheap money" from some of the world's largest central banks is providing support for a broad range of assets and can push yields on the Bund below the current, already depressed levels.

"German (and UK/US) bonds are more reflective of a generous liquidity backdrop than a miserable macro outlook," the bank's equity strategists add.

"Higher yields could present headwinds to equities. Lower yields could support further share gains in 2012."

