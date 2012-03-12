Shares in Carnival rise 3 percent, topping a flat FTSE 100 index , as a Numis Securities upgrade helps lure investors back into the cruise operator following a 16 percent stock price fall since mid-January.

Numis upgrades the stock to "add" from "hold", saying first-quarter results on Friday showed "promising evidence of a solid underlying momentum", with increases in net tick yields and improving trends in bookings despite the Costa Concordia shipwreck in January.

"Whilst demand is recovering slowly following the Costa Concordia tragedy and fuel price increases remain a drag, we believe the medium term outlook for improved earnings and ROIC (return on invested capital) is encouraging," the broker adds, reiterating its 2,150 pence price target on the shares.

Deutsche Bank trims its target on the stock to 2,100 pence from 2,500 pence purely to reflect higher energy costs but keeps its "buy" stance on the shares, estimating the group can return 25 percent of its market capitalisation over the next four years through share buybacks and dividend.

