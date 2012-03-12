Shares in Centamin gain 2.6 percent, rallying after recent falls as the miner says normal operations have resumed at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt.

Centamin says that while Q1 production and cash costs will be affected by the stoppage, its full-year outlook remains unchanged.

The miner's shares dropped sharply on March 6 after it said operations at the flagship mine had been temporarily halted due to "illegal labour unrest".

"It is clear that prior to the early March announcement of unrest at the Sukari mine, shares in Centamin were adding value following the results for the prior quarter," says Richard Curr, head of dealing at CFD specialists, Prime Markets Ltd.

"The subsequent fall in the share price can be wholly attributed to unrest at the Sukari mine, so with news today that this has been resolved and that normal operations have resumed, investors can take comfort from the prior results statement," Curr adds.

Prime Markets expect Centamin shares to return to prior values around 100 pence in fairly short order, with its initial seven-day target being the 50-day moving average at 91 pence.

