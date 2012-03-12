Shares in private equity firm 3i Group rise more than 3 percent on talk among traders that management could be preparing a 275 pence a share bid for the company.

"It's not a new story, but the revival of MBO rumours has given (3i) shares a lift," says one London-based trader.

3i has been the centre of takeover speculation due to the underperformance of its shares, with management or a rival private equity firm touted as possible bidders.

Rival listed private equity group Electra shot down rumours last month that it was lining up a bid for 3i.

Shares in 3i are trading at a discount of more than 30 percent to the value of the group's assets.

3i declined to comment.

